The Ukrainian embassy in Kenya is seeking donations to support the country’s war against Russia and save the lives of the affected people.
The embassy said the initiative followed “many requests” it had received from Kenyans keen on donating to the cause.
It has opened two fundraising bank accounts and an account on M-Pesa, the mobile money transfer system.
Latest UN figures show more than four million people have left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on 24 February.
Kenya was among 141 countries that voted in favour of a UN resolution that condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for the immediate withdrawal of its forces.
Dear friends,— Ukraine in Kenya 🇺🇦 (@UKRinKEN) March 31, 2022
Following the many requests that we've received, the Embassy of Ukraine in Kenya has additionally opened an M-PESA account for charitable donations in support of Ukraine.
We very much appreciate your solidarity with 🇺🇦people in our fight against Russia’s invasion. pic.twitter.com/HOAgAekPmM