The UK has announced a deal with Nigeria to tackle illegal migration.

The deal will see both countries effectively increase legal migration and speed up the removal of foreign criminals.

The UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, in a tweet, said the “landmark agreement with Nigeria will increase the deportation of dangerous foreign criminals.”

🇬🇧✍🏽🇳🇬 Our new landmark agreement with Nigeria will increase the deportation of dangerous foreign criminals to make our streets & country safer.



And take the fight to the criminal people smugglers together to tackle illegal migration.



Our #NewPlanForImmigration in action.

This comes after 13 Nigerian and eight Ghanaian foreign nationals were deported for alleged illegal immigration related offences, on 30 June, Gov.Uk reports.

The announcement on Thursday has fueled the UK government to ensure the immigration system is fair but firm.

The government said the scheme would discourage others from crossing the English Channel.