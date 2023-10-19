Taking place during the 2023 edition of African Energy Week (AEW) the Invest in Uganda Energies country spotlight served to showcase the various investment and partnership prospects available across the East African country’s energy sector.

Sponsored by Uganda’s National Oil Company (NOC), the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) Limited, and featuring the participation of high-level public and private sector players, the session shone a light on Uganda’s energy journey, with a focus on new investment opportunities in the East African energy hub.

“For the energy space, in terms of regulation, in terms of policy, in terms of opportunities, there is huge potential for private sector players to participate in Uganda,” stated Aggrey Ashaba, Uganda Chamber of Mines General Secretary.

Boasting approximately 1.4 billion barrels of recoverable crude oil reserves and significant gas resources, Uganda ranks among Africa’s fastest growing energy markets, and has emerged as an attractive investment destination for global energy companies and investors alike.

“In respect to licensing, the laws require that we follow a production sharing regime, which creates a certain level of certainty; compliance to international standards on safety, environment, and social aspects; and regulate the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors,” stated Ali Ssekatawa, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda.

The country aims to produce first oil in 2025, having achieved a Final Investment Decision for the $10 billion Lake Albert Development – comprising the Kingfisher and Tilenga oilfields as well as the 1,443km-long EACOP – alongside oil and gas supermajor, TotalEnergies, and Chinese National Oil Company, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation in 2022.

“We are currently building an investment portfolio of over $10 billion,” stated Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO of UNOC Limited, adding, “This will be to develop resources of about 1.4 to 1.7 billion recoverable barrels of oil while monetizing and developing our downstream sector.”

“As we charge the future, we need to leverage past experiences,” stated Sandisiwe Ncemane, Interim CEO for South Africa’s NOC, PetroSA, adding, “When it comes to infrastructure, we see value in having invested in that infrastructure, even as we witness changes in attitude towards energy sources.”

On the mid- and downstream fronts – in addition to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline – the country is inviting foreign investors to fund a series of infrastructure projects, both in-country and across the region. Representing a relatively new market, opportunities for players across the refining, transportation, service provision, and associated industries are growing.

“We currently have a project resource portfolio of about $15 million as a local entity,” stated Job Kahigwa, Chairman and CEO of construction company, ROHI Investment Ltd., adding, “For enabling Uganda’s supporting industries, we have a huge opportunity to source from the country’s population to promote and develop local content while engaging in partnerships with other local entities.”

Meanwhile, the country’s boasts substantial renewable energy resources, with over 80% of its generation mix being driven largely by hydropower. Meanwhile, it was noted that the country is poised to increase its generation capacity two-fold by 2040, largely driven on the back of renewable energy.

“Today, our energy mix is largely driven by hydropower, so we are boasting an energy mix where only 7% is driven by hydrocarbons,” stated Eng. Ps. Irene Batebe, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development of Uganda, adding, “Our total installed capacity is over 2,000 Mw, but in our ambitious plan to industrialize, we are looking to increase our generation capacity by 52,000 MW by 2040.”

Taking place in Cape Town from 16-20 October, #AEW2023 is held under the theme, ‘The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets’. AEW is the African Energy Chamber’s annual event, uniting African energy stakeholders with global investors to discuss the future of African energy.

