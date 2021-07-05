Ugandans who violate the Covid pandemic control restrictions may go to jail for up to two months.

According to new rules released by the health ministry in a statutory document, those found operating banned businesses such as bars, nightclubs, cinemas, and shops selling non-food items face time in prison.

Current lockdown measures also restrict cultural ceremonies like weddings to only 20 people, and anyone found hosting a larger number might be jailed.

Heads of households or owners of premises or property who fail to report people infected with Covid-19 to health officials may be imprisoned as well.

Not wearing a mask outside of one’s residence or assisting someone to escape from quarantine, could land one in jail.

Since the country first went into lockdown in March 2020, security forces have in some cases meted out violence on the public while enforcing control measures and several people have been killed.

Uganda is currently going through a second wave of the pandemic, which scientists have predicted could peak between late July and early August.

More than 83,000 positive cases and over 1,900 deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.