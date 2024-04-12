Ugandan female members of parliament have asked for an in-house salon to be opened at parliament to boost their participation.

Recently the parliament got its own gym, but female MPs say vigorous exercise leaves their hair disorganised, leaving few MPs willing to use the facility.

State Minister for Water and Environment, Beatrice Anywar said on Thursday that having a beauty parlour would help facilitate female MPs needs before house sessions, according to local media.

Ms Anywar said: “My hair and nails and whatever are part of the woman”.

“What I am really saying is that we ladies can come early, spend more time in the salon and then the house,” she said.