Doctors under the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) were seen kneeling before President Yoweri Museveni to beg that he contests for the country’s presidency in 2026.



In the viral video, chairman of the association, Samuel Oledo, in company of some medical practitioners, applauded the president of the East African country for transforming the country’s health sector and improving the welfare of medical practitioners.

“Your excellency, thank you. You have uplifted us (medical practitioners). We kneel before you after assessing that you are capable. We have assessed that you have the power. You have everything needed. Help us and contest again in 2026 and take us ahead as you secure our future. We want Uganda to reach where God expects it to be,” Dr Oledo said.





In a series of tweets, the association distanced itself from the doctors, saying, “Uganda Medical Association has always engaged with Museveni through formal, professional ways including appreciating him through our annual awards. The act of kneeling by Dr Oledo and the team doesn’t represent Modus Operandi of the Association.”



The association’s deputy chairman, Edith Nakku-Jolaba, and secretary general, Herbert Luswata, said Dr Oledo spoke for himself and not in the interest of the association.

Mr Luswata said that Mr Oledo was earlier asked to issue a public apology but he refused.



Mr Museveni has been in power since 1986. The 78-year old got into government after a civil war. If he chooses to run in 2026 and win, that would be his seventh tenure.