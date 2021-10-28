A third-year student of the University of Ghana, Caleb Elorm Kadu, has filed a suit at the Accra High Court against three senior officials of the institution.

The three are the Vice-Chancellor, Dean of Students, and the Alexander Kwapong Hall senior Tutor.

Also in the suit are the Junior Common Room (JCR) President and Electoral Commissioner of the Kwapong Hall.

Caleb Kadu, a resident of the Hall, is aggrieved over his disqualification from the 2021 JCR President race.

He said on “18th June 2021, he received a letter from the Dean of Student Affairs disqualifying him as a Presidential candidate in the Alexander Kwapong Hall JCR elections without being given a hearing in contravention of Article 23 of the 1992 Constitution and the audi alteram partem principle of natural justice.”

Before this, the BSc Education (Physics) student claims to have been cleared by the Dean of Students to contest in the presidential race.

Plaintiff, Caleb Elorm Kadu

He said that all efforts to get the Dean to reverse his decision had proved futile.

“The plaintiff further states that the Dean of Student Affairs insists on the Plaintiff’s disqualification even though the Plaintiff has supplied to him incontrovertible evidence of his disqualification,” part of the writ of claim reads.

“The plaintiff says that the Dean of Student Affairs has sidelined the constitutionally constituted Electoral Commission of the Alexander Kwapong Hall and has in its stead constituted a different body to conduct the Elections,” the statement of claim continues.

The aggrieved student, among other things, wants the court to declare that he is qualified to contest in the Presidential race of the Alexander Kwapong Hall Junior Common Room elections.

He wants a declaration that his disqualification by the Dean of Student Affairs was unlawful and illegal, therefore null and void and of no legal effect.

He is requesting that he be reinstated in the Kwapong JCR president elections.

Below are the writ of summons: