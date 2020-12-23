The United Front Party (UFP) has joined the National Democratic Congress to contest results of the 2020 general elections.

Though it was denied opportunity to field a candidate for the election, the party says it followed the election with keen interest.

Party Founder, Nana Agyenim Boateng, says their own collation of the pink sheets does not correspond with the Electoral Commission’s figures.

According to the UFP, their collation of results declared by the Electoral Commission after the election fails to put the New Patriotic Party in one-time victory.

“If we add the total votes in Techiman, that is, 128,018 its clear President Akufo-Addo did not cross the fifty plus one votes as required by the constitution of the Republic of Ghana to be declared President of the country. On what basis then did the Electoral Commission arrive at the 51.295 percent declared for President Akufo-Addo and his declaration as President elect?” Nana Agyenim Boateng asked.

He says the EC’s admission of errors through the change of figures on the Commission’s website is evidence of a flawed collation.

“It’s hard to note that for the first time in our history the EC has come out to admit there were errors in the declaration of the presidential elections results they hurriedly declared. The flip flopping of the EC and the change of figures on the Electoral Commission’s website is a clear indication of the flawed nature of the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections”.

Nana Agyenim Boateng added, “Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must apologize to the 30 million Ghanaians for the lies and deceptive nature of his speech delivered on 17th September caption ‘I am going to preside over a fraudulent election. Now what’s happening?”