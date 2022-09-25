Police on Friday fired tear gas to disperse some level 400 students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) who were on a protest.

The students were demonstrating over differencies in their results with about three weeks to graduation.

This was after an expected meeting between the students and management did not happen.

Some students blocked roads with tree branches preventing vehicles from entering the University and initially chased personnel deployed to maintain order away.

Their action disrupted lectures and some administrative activities, thereby, causing the school’s authorities to call for police intervention leading to the firing of tear gas.

The aggrieved students complained the management has failed to update their academic records on their online portal.

Following this development, their academic results on the school’s notice board are different from what has been uploaded on the portal.

They accused the school authorities of a deliberate attempt to fail them.