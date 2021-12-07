SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Matchday 6 action from the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled to run from Tuesday 7 to Wednesday 8 December 2021.

The final round of group stage matches features some true heavyweight bouts, including AC Milan v Liverpool on Tuesday evening, with the Italian side looking to avenge their thrilling 3-2 loss at the hands of Reds at Anfield back in September.

“The team was motivated, we expected a strong start from our opponents but we were too static. The environment, the game, the quality of the opponent created some difficulties for us,” explained Milan boss Stefano Pioli. “We go home with the awareness that the team can grow and that the Champions League level is really high, we will have to try even harder.”

Tuesday also sees Real Madrid tackle Internazionale at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos were lucky to win 1-0 in Milan when the teams met in September, but the Nerazzurri are hopeful of turning the tables this time around.

“I would have been unhappy even with a draw, but the performance was good,” said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

Wednesday sees Manchester United looking to set the record straight when they host Swiss side Young Boys at Old Trafford. The Red Devils suffered a shock 2-1 defeat in Berne in September and will be itching to get their own back this time around.

“It was the first game in the group stage,” explained captain Harry Maguire. “We’ve bounced back since then, but it was still a hard one to take and we will be determined to put on a much better performance at Old Trafford.”

Wednesday also features mighty Bayern Munich hosting a Barcelona team looking to find their feet under new manager Xavi, as well as Villarreal heading to Italy to try and claim three important points from Atalanta.

In addition to the individual matches, you can follow all the major highlights from across the night games in the Goals Show, from 22:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League broadcast details, 7-8 December 2021:

All times CAT

Tuesday 7 December

19:45: PSG v Club Brugge – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 1

19:45: RB Leipzig v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

22:00: AC Milan v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League

22:00: Porto v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Borussia Dortmund v Besiktas – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

22:00: Ajax v Sporting Lisbon – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

22:00: Real Madrid v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: Shakhtar Donetsk v Sheriff – LIVE on SuperSport Action

Wednesday 8 December