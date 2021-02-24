Olivier Giroud scored a stunning overhead kick to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League last 16 first leg against the La Liga leaders.

The Frenchman initially had his strike ruled out for offside, but VAR was used to identify that Giroud had latched on to a ball off Mario Hermoso rather than one of his Chelsea teammates, therefore the goal stood.

Very few opportunities were created in the first half, although Timo Werner stung the palms of Jan Oblak with a strike to the near post after being played in behind the Atletico Madrid defence by Mason Mount.

Chelsea looked the more likely of the two teams to make something happen and so it proved when Giroud struck his spectacular overhead kick winner which required a lengthy VAR review to check whether the Frenchman had been onside.

Diego Simeone made a number of late changes, but Atletico Madrid failed to truly test Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal as Thomas Tuchel’s side left Bucharest with a valuable 1-0 away victory.