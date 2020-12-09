Two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus top Group G with a 3-0 win over Barcelona.

Juventus opened the scoring early when Ronald Araujo’s clumsy challenge on Ronaldo gave him the chance to convert from the spot for his first-ever Champions League goal against Barcelona.

Weston McKennie then made it two with a brilliant move sparked off by Aaron Ramsey and set up by Juan Cuadrado.

Juve needed to win by three clear goals to make sure they won the group ahead of the draw for the knockout stages, with both sides already certain to go through.

Barca, still struggling to find their form after another poor performance at the weekend in a defeat to Cadiz, only sparked into life late in the first half.

Shortly after the restart Clement Lenglet’s handball gifted Ronaldo the chance to grab what looked to be the decisive goal for the away side.

Barcelona only needed a single goal to change the outcome of the game, but failed to break down a resilient side.