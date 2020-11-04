Rodrygo’s late strike gave Real Madrid victory over Inter Milan – their first Champions League win of the season.

Real looked in control when Karim Benzema rounded Samir Handanovic to put them ahead and Sergio Ramos headed in his 100th goal for the club.

But moments later Lautaro Martinez scored from Nicolo Barella’s backheel pass and Ivan Perisic levelled with a composed finish from a Martinez header.

Rodrygo was Real’s hero with a powerful effort from Vinicius Jr’s pass.

Real are level on four points with second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk, one point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach. Inter are bottom on two points.

Gladbach thrashed Shakhtar 6-0, with Alassane Plea scoring a hat-trick, with his first three Champions League goals.