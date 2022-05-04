Real Madrid produced one of the great Champions League comebacks to defeat Manchester City 3-1 after extra time at the Bernabeu, and go through 6-5 on aggregate.

Even when substitute Rodrygo nipped in front of Ederson to steer home Karim Benzema’s pull-back in the last minute to draw level with Riyad Mahrez’s City goal, a Real win seemed a tall order.

But two minutes later the Brazilian leapt highest to head home Eder Militao’s cross and send the tie into extra time.

Three minutes into this added half-hour, Rodrygo squared for Benzema who was brought down by Ruben Dias and the Frenchman got up to send the City goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

The match was uneventful for much of the game with Mahrez’s stunning strike, after Bernardo Silva had squared to him on the right edge of the penalty area, seemingly settling the game in City’s favour.

Then with four minutes on the clock, substitute Jack Grealish almost scored an incredible goal beating defenders on the left then rounding Thibaut Courtois and forcing a clearance off the line from Ferland Mendy, and then the former Aston Villa man was denied another great strike by the Real stopper’s outstretched boot.

These near misses didn’t seem particularly relevant with Real Madrid needing two goals going into the 90th minute – with Ederson not even having a shot to save until this point – but then came one of the greatest comebacks in the history of Real Madrid and this competition.

City and their manager Pep Guardiola are left with another heart-breaking exit from this tournament with the 13-time champions now set to face Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28 in Paris.