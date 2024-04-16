The return legs of four thrilling UEFA Champions League quarterfinal ties will be held on Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 April 2024, with stars such as Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe set to shine. Catch it all on DStv, the only home of football in Africa.

Tuesday brings the return leg of the clash between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, with the Catalan side holding a 3-2 advantage after the first game in the French capital last week.

However, PSG coach Luis Enrique has the belief that his side can turn the tie around: “I have no doubt that we can overturn the deficit. We haven’t lost away in Ligue 1, for example. We’ll prepare for the next games as normal and head to Barcelona with confidence.”

In addition to the Barca v PSG clash, the same evening will feature Borussia Dortmund looking to come back from 2-1 down when they welcome Atletico Madrid to the atmospheric Westfalenstadion.

“Now we need to go there [to Dortmund] and hopefully, we can win. We know we have the level to reach the semis, we have demonstrated that on the pitch,” said Atletico star Antoine Griezmann.

Wednesday features Bayern Munich looking to get the better of Arsenal in Germany after the team’s 2-2 draw in London. However, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is confident that his team can up their performance and take the tie in Munich.

“I have a lot of belief we can go there and beat them. We have to prepare really well,” said Arteta.

Another thriller on Wednesday sees Manchester City host Real Madrid, with the teams having played out an incredible 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu Stadium in the first leg.

“We scored three goals in the Bernabeu. Not everyone in England knows what it’s like here. This is a result to be proud of,” said Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

He added, “We have to win the game, but we have our supporters there [at the Etihad Stadium]. We need all of them and their energy to try and beat the kings of this competition. With our people in Manchester, we’ll go for it. But Madrid will score one goal, that’s for sure.”

UEFA Champions League broadcast details

All times CAT

Tuesday 16 April

21:00: Borussia Dortmund v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 17 April

21:00: Bayern Munich v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Manchester City v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 1