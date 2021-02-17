Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant hat-trick when PSG completely outplayed Barcelona at the Camp Nou to take charge of their round-of-16 Champions League tie.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring against the run of play from the penalty spot after a trip on Frenkie de Jong by Layvin Kurzawa, but it was PSG that created the better of the chances throughout the game.

And the visitors deservedly equalised when Kurzawa and Marco Verratti combined to set up a chance and Mbappe’s quick feet and powerful finish left the Barca defence looking bemused as the ball nestled in the back of the net.

PSG carried on where they left off after the break and extended their lead when Mbappe slotted home his second of the night with just over an hour on the clock.

Moise Kean added the third, heading home unmarked from a free-kick, and the brilliant Mbappe completed his hat-trick on 85 minutes with a sumptuous finish at the end of a blistering counter-attack.

The away win leaves PSG in complete control of the tie ahead of the second leg in Paris on March 10.