SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to group stage Matchday 5 action from the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled for Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 October 2022

Tuesday’s action opens with Chelsea visiting Austrian side RB Salzburg, at the same time that Sevilla welcome FC Copenhagen to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Blues manager Graham Potter is hoping his side can continue their progress under his leadership: “As I’ve said from the start, the boys have been really open, responsible and honest. They’ve been fantastic to work with.”

Tuesday’s evening matches are headlined by Benfica looking to claim a ‘double’ over Juventus when they welcome the Italian giants to Lisbon. The Eagles defeated the Bianconeri 2-1 in Turin last month and manager Roger Schmidt is hoping for a repeat.

“They are struggling in Serie A at the moment, but we know they are capable of huge performances in Europe. We believe in ourselves, that we can play at a high level, and will do everything possible,” said the Benfica boss.

Wednesday’s two early games see Internazionale welcome Viktoria Plzen to Milan, at the same time that Club Brugge host Porto. The Belgian club has been one of the revelations of the Champions League this season and will hope to continue that at home to the Portuguese giants.

“I am very happy for the fans as well as for the team. In our last Champions League campaign the belief of the fans was already there. But we couldn’t give them what we wanted in the end. I am happy that at least now we could give them such a night as tonight. And let’s hope we can continue this,” said Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

The evening games on Wednesday are headlined by the return game between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at Camp Nou. Blaugrana striker Robert Lewandowski mis-fired against his former team last month, but will be determined to punish them this time around.

“But of course if you fail to put chances away against a big rival like Bayern you’ll end up paying. They went ahead from our marking mistake at the corner. But it’s time to get on with things now,” said Barca star Pedri.

UEFA Champions League broadcast details, 25-26 October 2022

All times CAT

Tuesday 25 October

18:45: RB Salzburg v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

18:45: Sevilla v FC Copenhagen – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football

21:00: Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

21:00: RB Leipzig v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 1

21:00: Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Paris Saint-Germain v Maccabi Haifa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:00: Benfica v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Wednesday 26 October