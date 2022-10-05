Trent Alexander Arnold scored a sensational free-kick as Liverpool defeated Rangers 2-0 in a one-sided ‘Battle of Britain’ at Anfield.

The Reds full back, who has come in for criticism for his performances so far this season, gave a timely reminder of his qualities with a sublime 25-yard set piece to open the scoring on seven minutes.

The hosts could and perhaps should have been out of sight by the interval but Gers keeper Allan McGregor produced a series of top-drawer saves to deny Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez on multiple occasions.

The pattern continued in the second half and it was no surprise when the Merseysiders finally doubled their advantage as Salah coolly converted a spot kick on 53 minutes.

The result sees Liverpool sit second in Group A on six points, just three points behind leaders Napoli. Ajax are third on three points while Rangers are pointless from three games played.

Next up, Rangers entertain St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday while Liverpool travel to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday. The sides will then meet again in the Champions League at Ibrox next Wednesday.