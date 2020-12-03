Fred was sent off as Manchester United failed to confirm their place in the Champions League last 16 following a 3-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford.

The visitors made a strong start and stormed in front when Neymar lashed home Kylian Mbappe’s deflected shot on six minutes.

United struggled to get a foothold in the game and were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men early when Fred only received a yellow card following a VAR check for what appeared to be a headbutt on Leandro Paredes.

The hosts then enjoyed a further slice of luck when Marcus Rashford’s low drive diverted into the opposite corner off Danilo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men stepped it up after the break but Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani both saw big opportunities go begging.

READ ALSO

PSG switched shape and the match turned their way in two decisive moments. First Marquinhos stabbed home from close range to restore their advantage before Fred finally received his marching orders for a second yellow.

Neymar then added a third in injury-time to leave Group H finely poised heading into the final round of matches. United, PSG and RB Leipzig all have nine points with Istanbul Basaksehir already confirmed to finish bottom on three.

United visit West Ham on Saturday before heading to Germany for a crunch clash at Leipzig next Tuesday. PSG will feel confident of progressing when they host Istanbul Basaksehir.