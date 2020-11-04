Gabriel Jesus marked his return with a sublime strike from a tight angle as Manchester City beat Olympiakos 3-0 to make it three wins from three matches in Champions League Group C.

City started well but after Ferran Torres continued his run of scoring in every Champions League game this season, converting from Kevin De Bruyne’s fine through ball, they once more struggled to turn possession dominance into multiple goals.

Ederson was never really tested, although an errant pass in his own area from Phil Foden gave an opportunity for Mathieu Valbuena to score, but he flashed his effort wide.

Jesus, who has not played since getting injured in September, rifled home nine minutes from time after coming off the bench to ensure City picked up all three points.

Joao Cancelo put gloss on the scoreline with a precise curling low effort from 25 yards in the 90th minute.

City are three points clear of second-placed Porto, who won 3-0 against Marseille.