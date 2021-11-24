Chelsea comfortably booked a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League with a hugely impressive 4-0 win over Juventus at Stamford Bridge.

Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring with a smart turn and shot from a 25th-minute corner to mark his first start in the competition with a goal.

The hosts could have led by more at the interval had they made the most of some good openings but they were also grateful for some excellent defending from Thiago Silva when he brilliantly hooked an Alvaro Morata lob off the line.

Chelsea remained the better side in the second half and deservedly extended their advantage with a quick-fire double blast.

First, Reece James rifled a sweet strike beyond Wojciech Szczesny before Callum Hudson-Odoi finished off a wonderful team goal to put the points beyond doubt just prior to the hour. Substitute Timo Werner then added a fourth in stoppage time to complete the rout.

The result sees Thomas Tuchel’s men move above Juventus to the top of Group H on goal difference, with the winner of the pool to be decided on December 8 when Chelsea visit Zenit and the Old Lady host Malmo.