Lazio waited 21 years to reach the Champions League knockout stages after their last visit ended in ignominious defeat … for the pleasure of another ignominious defeat.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala Leroy Sane and an own goal by Francesco Acerbi put Bayern 4-0 up, and though Joaquin Correa nabbed a goal back, the tie is over and both sides know it.

It was clear from the off that Lazio were petrified of the defending champions, and a mistake by Mateo Mussachio, whose dreadful backpass fed Lewandowski, led to them falling behind after nine minutes.

Gradually, they inched their way into the game and caused Bayern a few problems at the back – they ought to have had e penalty but on 24 minutes a terrific finish from Musiala effectively ended the contest.

But Bayern were not done, Sane added a third before half-time, and the only question was how much more embarrassing things could get?

“A lot” was the answer, Acerbi notching a dreadfully hilarious and hilariously dreadful own-goal sliding in to knock Sane’s cross past Pepe Reina, and at that point, the potential scale of the humiliation looked terrifying.

But Correa quickly nicked a goal back, after which Bayern more or less declared, keeping it sporting – but they look extremely menacing, and can play much much better than they did tonight. It will take a serious effort to relieve the defending champions of their trophy.