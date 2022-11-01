Bayern Munich maintained their 100 per cent winning record in the Champions League this season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Inter.

The game was a dead rubber as Bayern had already qualified as group winners, having won all six of their games, with Inter through to the knockout stages as runners-up in Group C.

Referee Ivan Kruzliak had a big call to make inside 10 minutes, when Sadio Mane handled the ball whilst covering his face with both hands. However, following a long VAR review, in which the referee went to the monitor, he decided against giving a penalty and from that moment on Bayern kicked into gear.

Bayern started to probe with more intensity, fashioning a few half chances in the process.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men eventually took the lead on 32 minutes, Joshua Kimmich put in a wonderful corner which was met by Benjamin Pavard who headed down into the ground to bounce the ball past Onana. Lautaro Martinez didn’t do enough to get near Pavard but let that take nothing away from what was a very smart header.

The second half was very comfortable for Bayern, their night was made easier by Inter who defended deep and allowed Bayern possession. Inter’s plan was to keep the game at 1-0 for as long as possible, before venturing in search of an equaliser towards the end of the match. Inzaghi’s men got gradually braver but all hopes of a comeback soon vanished.

Bayern grabbed the goal that killed off the game after 72 minutes, as Eric Choupo-Moting fired a fantastic effort which went in off the underside of the bar.

Inter pushed forward in the last few minutes but failed to grab a consolation. Bayern once again finish a group stage campaign with six wins from six following a professional performance in Munich.