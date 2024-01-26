General Corporal Paul Asare of the Ghana Police Service was the Best Graduating Sandwich student in Social Behaviour and Conflict Management for the 2022/2023 academic year at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The Police officer obtained the feat scoring a CGPA of 3.833, the best in his class.

He was awarded with a cash prize, a certificate and a medical.

General Corporal Asare with the Central Regional Police Command joined Police Service nine year ago with his Senior High School (SHS) certificate.

But, he never abandoned his academic pursuit and decided to push further.

Paul burnt the midnight oil aside his duties as Police man and came out with this academic success.

Paul is from an academic home where his siblings, wife, Nancy and superiors are all climbing up the academic ladder.

His determination to follow the family tradition in spite of his work schedules helped him fulfill his dreams.

Paul, congrats on the success; we are proud of you.