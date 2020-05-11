Management of the University of Cape Coast has cautioned it’s lecturers against conducting any form assessment test, whether quizzes, assignments, or examinations, online.

According to the management, online academic work is restricted to lectures and tutorials, therefore any other form of activity [aside from the aforementioned] will be “non-scoring.”

“We wish to remind all teaching staff of the decision taken at an emergency meeting of the Executive Committee of the Academic Board held on 8th April 2020 that online academic work should be limited to lectures and tutorials.

Due to a ban on social gathering, schools have closed and most including UCC, have resorted to online learning as an alternative.

UCC per the statement indicated that although it succumbs to the online mode of learning, it should only restricted to lectures and tutorials.

“All practical sessions, assessments i.e quizzes and assignments, and examinations are to be conducted on campus upon student’s return,” the statement said.

The institution therefore urged all concerned to comply with the decision.