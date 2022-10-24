Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored twice as the Black Meteors of Ghana secured a win against Mozambique in the first leg of the CAF U-23 Championship qualifier on Sunday at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto in Maputo.

Ibrahim Tanko and his charges started the game on an explosive note having taken the game at the host in search of an early surprising opener.

The Mambas made their first dangerous incursion in the 25th minute in search of a goal but a great intervention from Bechem United’s Aaron Essel rescued the situation for the travelers.

However, Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh came so close to finding the back of the net but his effort missed the post by inches. It ended barren after the first half

After recess, the Black Meteors took it from where they ended and mounted so much pressure on the side.

Afriyie Barnieh in the 65th minute scored for Meteors from a spot kick.

Ten minutes after the first, another penalty was given and was once again converted beautifully by Afriyie Barnieh to seal his brace.

Mozambique ended the game very dangerous after pushing more men forward in the search for a consolation which they eventually got in the 88th minute after scoring from a rebound to end the game 1-2.

Ghana will host the return leg next Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.