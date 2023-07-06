Samuel Anim Addo has expressed disappointment in the performance of the Black Meteors following their exit at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ibrahim Tanko and his charges, having failed to qualify for the Olympic Games in 2019, were hoping to make a return to the games to be held in Paris next year.

Having opened their campaign with a 3-2 win over Congo, the Black Meteors suffered a 5-1 defeat against Morocco in the second group game.

Ahead of their final Group A game, Ghana needed a win to secure a place in the last four of the tournament but were held to a 1-1 draw after Emmanuel Yeboah scored in the first half.

Following the team’s early elimination, the playing body and the technical team have been dissolved by the Football Association.

However, Anim Addo, who is an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), speaking on Asempa FM, admitted that the performance of the team was disappointing.

“The performance of the team is something I cannot talk about,” he said on the Sports Nite Program.

“It was disappointing,” he added.

Ghana exited the tournament with four points after three games. The last time Ghana played at the Olympics was in 2004 in Athens.