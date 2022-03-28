The Black Princesses of Ghana booked their ticket to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica after beating Ethiopia 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 27.

Ghana inflicted a 5-1 aggregate defeat to the Ethiopian opposition having beaten them away from home with a 3-0 scoreline in Addis Ababa.

Salamatu Abdulai scored a brace for Ben Fokuo’s side, who will now qualify for their sixth successive U-20 World Cup. Her goals on Sunday means that Abdulai found the back four times against the same opponent in the two legs.

She opened the scoring in the second minute of the game, making a strong run before beating the goalkeeper to put the Princesses ahead.

Ridge City’s Cecilia Nyame put Abdulai through on goal as she struck a low shot past the Ethiopian goalkeeper to double Ghana’s lead.

The Ethiopian side pulled one back before the half-time break to make it 2-1 heading into the recess.

With no goals recorded in the second period of the game, the Black Princess advanced past the Ethiopian side as they earned qualification to the main tournament after successful qualifiers.

The Princesses will join 15 others to battle for the U-20 World Cup trophy in Costa Rica.

The tournament, which takes place in two Cities, San Jose and Alajuela, is expected to commence on August 10, with the final coming off on August 28.