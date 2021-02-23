Black Satellites coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has said the objective of winning the ultimate remains on course despite the loss at the hands of Gambia.

Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat in their final group game on Monday to finish third.

However, the former champions have secured qualification to the next round as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.

In a post-match press conference, Coach Zito expressed his frustrations but said that the most important thing was qualifying to the next round but added that they would have to correct their mistakes if they are to make any meaningful impact in the tournament.

“I think The Gambia did very well, they came all out to win likewise us but at the end of the day, the team that took its chances won and I would like to congratulate The Gambia. What matters most is that we have qualified and that is the most important thing, I wanted to top the group but I couldn’t,’’ he said.

Coach Zito in addition emphasised the need for his players to work hard ahead of their next encounter.

“We are going back to the drawing board and correct all we did wrong and if we want any meaningful results in the tournament, we have to work hard within these two days to face our next opponent. We are still on our target and coming third doesn’t mean we can’t win the Cup, we didn’t have it right today but we may have it right some other day. The objective is still there and we have not lost hope,’’ he stated.

The Black Satellites would face off with Young Lions of Cameroon in the first quarter-final match on Thursday as both teams fight to reach the last four of the competition.