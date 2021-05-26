2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations best player, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, has signed a juicy deal with Sports Kit manufacturing giants, Nike.

The 17-year-old Steadfast FC midfielder announced the deal on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The player’s shoes, casual wears, stockings, caps and other apparels will all be provided by the sportswear giants.

Done deal with Nike now 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pHXsrnGUFv — Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (@IssahakuAbdulF5) May 25, 2021

Issahaku captained Ghana’s U-17, the Black Starlets side in the Wafu B U17 Cup of Nations in Togo in January this year.

Following his outstanding performance in that tournament, the 17-year-old earned a call-up to the U-20 team that won the AFCON tournament in Mauritania.

He was also awarded the most valuable player in the competition and made the Best XI of the tournament.

Issahaku scored twice at the tournament in Mauritania; amongst his goals, a deadly pile driver from long-range, as Ghana pip Uganda to the trophy.

However, he is expected to complete a move to German Bundesliga side, Bayer Leverkusen.

Previously linked with Dutch giants Ajax, 2020 English Premier League champions Liverpool and Dortmund, the young winger seems to have made a decision on his future, with a medical fitness check at Leverkusen on the cards.

The winger has been featuring for Tamale Steadfast FC in the Zone 1 of Ghana’s Division One League but is set to make North Rhine-Westphalia his new home.

He has been named in Ghana’s squad for the doubleheader friendly against Morocco and Ivory Coast next month.