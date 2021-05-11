The Black Maidens of Ghana will play either Senegal or Sierra Leone in the second round of qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana’s womens’ U-17 side, who were among the seeded teams, will have to wait for the winner of the first-round clash between Senegal and Sierra Leone to know their second-round opponents.

The draw for the qualifiers was done on Monday in Egypt at the headquarters of Caf.

The first leg of the second round of qualifiers for the competition will take place between March 3 and 5, with the second legs scheduled between March 17 and 19, 2022.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will take place in 2022 in India.