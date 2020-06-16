The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Afia Owusua Appiah has admitted two second-hand clothes dealers to bail in the sum of GHc20,000 for robbery.

The two, Benjamin Asante alias Ballack and Alfred Dadson aka Nana Konzor have been slapped with two charges to wit; robbery and conspiracy to rob.

But they both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court in addition to the GHc20, 000 bail sum, ordered them to produce two sureties of persons who are in gainful employment.

The case has been adjourned to July 27.

Prosecutor in the case Chief Inspector William Boateng in a brief facts presented to the court said, the complainant is self-employed and lived in Bortianor at Accra.

According to the prosecutor, Asante and Dadson are both second-hand clothes sellers and reside at Kasoa.

Chief Insp. Boateng told the court that, in recent times, the Achimota School Police has received numerous cases of robbery from the CP roundabout area.

He said on July 24, 2019, at about 7:45 pm, the complainant was walking around the CP roundabout of the Achimota Forest reserve where the accused persons attacked and dragged complainant on the pavement blocks into the forest reserve.

The prosecutor added that the accused persons collected complainant’s Samsung J5 Prime mobile phone valued GHc 800.00, a bag containing car documents, driver’s license, cover notes and some expired driver’s license.

He told the court that, the accused persons inflicted injuries on the left thumb of the complainant in the course of the attack. “The complainant,” he said “rushed to the Achimota Police Station and reported the case.”

“On the same night,” the prosecutor said “police patrol team managed to arrest the accused persons few metres away from the crime scene and brought them to the station.

Chief Insp. Boateng said, the complainant on seeing the accused persons identified them to the police as his attackers.

“Accused persons in their caution statement denied the offence, but investigators discovered that Asante lives at Kasoa Opeikuma and Dadson lives in Breku, near Kasoa in the Central Region.

Both of them according to the prosecution have been operating their robbery activities at the CP roundabout- Achimota areas.

He said the Police visited the scenes of the crime and retrieved the complainant’s medicated glasses and a torn necklace. After investigations, accused persons were charged with offences and put before the court.