Two police officers interdicted for extortion

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted two of its officers for unprofessional conduct.

The officers PW/Inspr Martha Ackah and No. 6233 PW/Sergeant Felicia Ocran of Asokwa Divisional MTTD, Kumasi were captured in a video extorting money from a driver.

In the 28-second video making rounds on social media, the two officers were seen interacting with a driver who, unbeknownst to them, recorded their engagement.

One of the officers threatened to send the driver to the Asokwa Police station if he refused to accede to their request. The driver subsequently handed over some money.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service in a statement, signed by the Public Affairs Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, noted that they would initiate a thorough investigation into the case.

They added that disciplinary action will be taken after the investigations.

“We would like to urge the affected victims to come forward and support Police investigation to enable us take the officers through the due process of the law as we seek to ensure that our officers uphold the highest form of professional standards,” they stated.