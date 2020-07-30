There was chaos at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, after two airplanes collided on Wednesday.

An Airbus A330-243, owned by Middle East Airlines with registration number OD-MEA, ran into another airplane with registration number TC-LJC.

The Middle East airbus ran into the cargo flight, which was parked at the international airport apron, according to the Daily Sun.

The cargo plane was said to be parked at the tarmac when the MEA airbus which was taxiing ran into it, ripping off part of the empennage of the aircraft

The plane had to disembark its passengers who were already on board.

Earlier this week, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, spoke about the efforts of the federal government towards the resumption of international flights in the country.

Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, said talks are currently ongoing between PTF and the Aviation Ministry.

While the Nigerian government gave a green light for the commencement of local flights, international flight was still restricted.