The Dansoman Circuit Court has granted GH¢100,000.00 bail with three sureties each to two individuals over alleged abetment of car fraud.

The Court ordered those two out of the three sureties for each defendant to be public servants earning not less than GH¢5,000.00.

The sureties must also reside within the jurisdiction of the Court, and one for each defendant must be justified.

David Dompreh Broni, 41, a car agent, and Evans Nkeboare, alias Kobby, 28, a shop attendant/driver, shall report to the Police once every week unless otherwise determined by the Court, the Court added.

The Court ordered the prosecution to file disclosures and witness statements for the Case Management Conference to begin on August 7, 2024.

Broni and Nkeboare denied the offense of aiding and abetting six others, who are at large, to commit the crime of defrauding by false pretense.

Meanwhile, Osei Monney, alias Ampadu, 67, a pensioner, Adofo Samuel, 62, a shop attendant, and four others are on the run.

The Court was informed that the complainant, a Public Relations Officer whose name is withheld, resides in Tema.

The prosecution stated that Monney, Broni, Nkeboare, and Adofo were a pensioner, car agent, and employees, respectively, living in various suburbs of Accra.

In January 2024, Broni contacted Monney and requested to sell his unregistered Hyundai Elantra vehicle on Jiji.com for him.

The Court learned that Monney agreed, sent pictures of the vehicle to Broni, and they were uploaded on Jiji.com.

On February 1, 2024, the complainant saw the advertisement, called the number displayed, and was referred to another person.

The Court heard that the next day, before her mechanic could arrive, the alleged owner met with Monney and agreed to remove the for-sale stickers on the car in the presence of Nkeboare and Adofo to avoid any suspicion.

The prosecution mentioned that the mechanic requested the car’s documents to assist him.

It was stated that the alleged owner, dressed in a “Kaftan” attire, handed over the documents in the presence of Monney, Nkeboare, and Adofo, and after inspection, a test drive was conducted with Nkeboare, Adofo, and the alleged car owner.

The Court was told that after the inspection, the mechanic approved the purchase, and the alleged owner and complainant settled on GHC 90,000.00 in the presence of Nkeboare and Adofo.

She then requested bank details to make a bank transfer, but it was declined with the excuse from the alleged owner that he owed the bank.

The alleged owner asked another accomplice to accompany the complainant to Fidelity Bank, Kaneshie Branch, to withdraw the GH¢90,000.00.

The prosecution stated that she was later lured to a nearby shop where she met the alleged owner and another accomplice acting as a cashier, who received the full amount.

She was issued a receipt and informed that it would be stamped at Monney’s shop before the documents and the ignition keys would be handed over to her, the Court was informed.

The prosecution said the alleged owner took her to Monney’s shop, and as soon as they parked in front of it, he escaped on a waiting motorbike.

The prosecution continued that after defrauding the complainant, Monney informed Broni that he had sold the car, and immediately, Broni removed the for-sale details from Jiji.com.

The Police stated that the case was still under investigation to trace and arrest the other accomplices.