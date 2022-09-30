Two Nigerians, Bright Okwara and Ferdinand Obi have received 40 years jail term for robbing a Mobile money vendor in broad daylight at Kasoa New Market Junction.

Per Adom News report, the two robbers stole an amount of Ghc11,800 just after the victim withdrew money from a bank located at Kasoa.

According to Detective Sergeant Addai Boamah, the Nigerians whisked the money from the victim and fled the scene on a motorbike.

Prior to the incident, the suspects followed the victim from Kasoa Newmarket to the bank where the vendor was heading towards.

Fortunately, the victim who managed to chase the robbers, averted their escape, leading to their arrest.

His Worship, Ebenezer Osei Darko presided over the case and sentenced Ebenezer and Bright to 20 years each with hard labour.

He also commended Sergeant Boamah for his hard work and determination despite challenges from the defendant’s lawyers.