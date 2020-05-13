Suspected ISIS gunmen have killed two newborn babies with at least 12 mothers and nurses after they stormed a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday.

Officials said three gunmen, who disguised themselves as police officers, entered the maternity hospital in Dashti Barchi before throwing grenades and opening fire with rifles.

During the attack, two newborn babies, as well as 14 people, including mothers and nurses, were killed while 15 others including men, women, and children were injured.

After opening fire on civilians, the three gunmen then got into a shootout with security forces for several hours before they were all shot dead.

Speaking about the hospital attack, Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said over 100 women and babies were evacuated before it was over.

Three foreign nationals were among those safely evacuated from the 100-bed facility, he said, without elaborating.

Some surviivors of the Afghanistan maternity ward shooting by ISIS gunmen being transported to safety

Photos shared by the Interior Ministry during the Kabul attack show newborn babies and their mothers being carried out of the hospital by Afghan security forces.

Lifeless bodies of some of the victims that died were pictured on the ground after security forces killed the gunmen

ISIS shooting at maternity ward in Afghanistan leaves 16 dead

ISIS is suspected of being behind the attack after series of other attacks were carried out in the Afghan capital on Monday.

The Taliban, which is due to enter into peace talks soon having signed an agreement with US forces in February, has denied involvement in the attacks, while ISIS is yet to deny to claim responsibilty for the attack.

Bullet holes left in building at Afghanistan maternity ward after suspected ISIS gunmen started a shoot-out

In another attack, a suicide bomber also targeted a funeral in Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing 24 and leaving 68 wounded.

More photos below.