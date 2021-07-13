Two Members of Parliament (MPs) have sponsored a bi-partisan Private Members Bill against the $28million loan requested by the Finance Ministry to procure 275 vehicles for MPs.

They are demanding duty vehicles be assigned to MPs just like it is done for MMDCEs, CEOs of State Institutions/SOEs, Ministers, Judges, Civil Servants, Security Services and others.

The Members are National Democratic Congress North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and New Patriotic Party MP and Vice-Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Patrick Yaw Boamah.

Mr Ablakwa confirmed filing the motion on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

He maintained that; MPs who need car loans should be allowed to make their own private car loan arrangements with the banks just as most private sector workers do.

“That will simply require that government stop the monthly deductions from MP’s salaries so we will be free to broker individual car loan deals based on our salary structure, constituency terrain and other personal preferences” he added.

The North Tongu MP underscored the need for the state to create a new conditions of service framework for public officials which are more “equitable, transparent, justifiable and acceptable to the people who employ us”.

Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa also called for a total overhaul of the entire Article 71 emoluments regimes.