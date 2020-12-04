Central Regional Police have picked up two persons in a hotel at Ajumako-Essiam after a sweep of their hotel room revealed weapons.

According to Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, the police picked up intelligence that the two armed men were in the hotel.

After a thorough search of their room, the Police found a Czech-made pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, military camouflage and handcuffs, one jack knife and three bullet-proof vests among others.

DSP Irene Oppong said the police was yet to establish the identity of the owner of the pistol.

The two yet-to-be-identified armed men are currently in police custody.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Listen to the police in audio above: