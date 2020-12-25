Two people have died in an accident on the Offinso-Maaban stretch in the Ashanti Region on Christmas eve.

The victims who were on an Apsonic motorbike with an unknown registration number were travelling from Offinso to Asuofia when the incident occurred at about 10:30 am.

Officers at the scene said the rider collided with a DAF crane truck after the motorbike veered off its lane in an attempt to overtake another vehicle.

The victims were confirmed dead at the scene which was near a Goil filling station. One of them was identified as Kofi Gyakye Junior, 19.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The two were carrying unknown quantities of wood when the incident occurred.