Two boys got drowned on Sunday, January 17, while swimming in a stream with their peers, witnesses say.

The victims, Kelvin Konadu Agyemang aged 8 and 6-year-old Kwabena Acheampong got drowned just before 2 pm in the Boko stream which lied across a feeder road linking Namong and Afaso communities in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Their bodies had been pulled out from the stream by passersby and sent to the Namong SDA Hospital when police from the Offinso Division rushed to the scene.

Both kids were later confirmed dead by medics at the health facility, according to the uncle of one of the deceased Gabriel Amoah.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the St. Patrick’s Hospital morgue at Maase near Offinso for preservation, the police said.

Families of the deceased have since been invited by the police for questioning.

The Offinso South Municipality was in the news last year after eight children perished in an accident while returning from a colt club registration exercise.

Their vehicle veered off the road and fell into the River Offin. Their death shook the entire town.