Two schoolgirls have been reported missing at and Gbawe, in the Greater Accra Region.



According to a report from the Accra Regional Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service, the children – Betty Afanyibo and Theresa Koranteng – left home for school last Friday.



But their guardians – Desmond Afanyibo and Stephen Okoampah respectively – said they have not returned since.



Both children are said to be 15 years of age.



All efforts to find them have proved futile, according to the police.



Therefore, they are appealing to the public for information on the girls’ whereabouts.



The police say anyone with such information should report to Odorkor Divisional Police or the nearest police.