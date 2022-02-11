Two Cameroonians arrested for allegedly dealing in counterfeit cedis

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested two Cameroon nationals for allegedly dealing in counterfeit cedis.

The two 37-year-olds were nabbed following a tip-off by one of their clients who was suspicious of their transactions.

Briefing the media on the arrest, Police commander DCOP Kojo Okyere Boapeah disclosed that the foreigners made an arrangement with one Mr Agyemang on a money-doubling deal.

It is said that they requested GHS 50,000 which they would have doubled for Mr Agyemang, but considering the amount, he suspected foul play.

After alerting the police, the suspects were trailed and arrested at Opeikuma.

A printing machine, sheets of white and black papers printed in a form of GHS 200 denominations yet to be colorfully printed, totaling GHS 64,000, were retrieved from the scene.

The suspects have been processed for the Akweley Magistrate court and remanded into police custody.

They are expected to be back in court on the 16th day of February.