Two basic schools in the Nkwanta South District of the Oti Region have received free government tablets in a significant stride towards enhancing digital literacy.

This initiative aims to equip students with the necessary tools to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

The schools, Abrubruwa M/A Basic School and Agou-Fie M/A Basic School, each received 50 tablets, two modern laptops, two projectors, eight charging cabinets, and robotic digital equipment.

The tablets, preloaded with educational apps and resources, are designed to enable students to engage in interactive learning experiences both in and out of the classroom.

This pilot initiative, launched in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), underscores the government’s commitment to promoting digital literacy and ensuring equal opportunities for students to succeed in the digital age.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, MCE Felix Owusu-Gyimah said it has become important to integrate technology into education.

He highlighted the government’s dedication to bridging the digital divide and providing all students with the tools needed for academic success.

Mr. Owusu-Gyimah urged community members to care for the items to ensure they serve their intended purpose.

NPP parliamentary candidate for Nkwanta South, Hajia Sherifa Sekyere Tijani, echoed these sentiments.

She praised the government’s efforts in making digital literacy more accessible and encouraged the community to support the NPP in the upcoming December elections.

Students and teachers from the two schools expressed their gratitude for the tablets.

They noted that, these resources would significantly enhance their learning experiences and help them remain competitive in today’s digital landscape.