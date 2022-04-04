Two persons have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at Asunafo in the Eastern Region last Friday.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were picked up on Sunday.

He indicated other suspects are on the run with the police on a manhunt for them.

“We are also going to ensure that persons who are linked to these disturbances are taken through the due process of the law and the law is made to punish them, so it will serve as a deterrent to other people who will try to take the law into their own hands,” he stated.

The incident led to the death of one person, while eight others sustained gunshot wounds in a community clash involving two factions over a suspected galamsey activity in the area.

Amid the chaos, nine persons were shot and were rushed to the Enyirensi Government Hospital, where one person was pronounced dead on arrival.

DSP Tetteh has, therefore, appealed to residents to volunteer information that can help the police bring the perpetrators to book.

“We want to assure those persons that will be giving us such information that it is going to be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” he urged.