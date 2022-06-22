Two individuals who tampered with the newly installed prepaid meters by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at Kpong in the Krobo district of the Eastern Region have been apprehended.

The two, whose names are not readily available, were taken through the normal standard ECG procedures on power theft and meter tampering and were made to pay a fine of GH¢600 each.

The Public Relations Officer of ECG Tema Region, Sakyiwaa Mensah, who confirmed the arrest, called on the public to help report persons who tamper with ECG meters and other company gadgets.

“Yesterday, we got to know that some two guys had tried to tamper with one of the newly installed meters in Kpong, under Krobo District, they were apprehended and after ECG processes, they were made to pay 600 Ghana Cedis each as fine. We really hope for a smooth ride with the installation and all that, but the ECG processes are still in place to deal with any such offences and offenders”.

“We will continue to call on citizens and all well-meaning Ghanaians to report or bring to our attention of people who tamper with meter cables and other gadgets of the Electricity Company of Ghana,” she added.