Walid Regragui’s men made history by becoming the first African side to reach the semi-finals and their passionate players and supporters have lit up this tournament.

Croatia’s triumph against Morocco in the 2022 edition in what was arguably the most entertaining match involving either side at this World Cup.

The Atlas Lions after sealing last four stage ended their tournament in two losses but their achievements in Qatar will forever be remembered for the outpouring of pride throughout the competition.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as fans celebrate the North Africans:

Thank you, Morocco 🇲🇦



They dared to dream and they absolutely delivered 👏



The best ever finish by an African nation in the #FIFAWorldCup 😍 pic.twitter.com/6Tjf95x8qO — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 17, 2022

Walid Regragui CAF African coach of the year, surely.



Morocco 🇲🇦 won the hearts of many across the World. And Regragui was at the centre of it.



Giving Africa their best ever finish at a World Cup. History-makers 👏🏾Dima Maghrib! pic.twitter.com/YpbyrXA3iC — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 17, 2022

Morocco thanks for all the memories this World Cup.pic.twitter.com/FwF9IFswuc — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 17, 2022

Morocco can be so proud of their World Cup. Bono outstanding as both keeper & leader. Captain Romain Saiss solid at the back. Achraf Hakimi the heartbeat of the team. Hakim Ziyech brilliant all tournament. & Sofyan Amrabat & Azzedine Ounahi two of the top midfielders in Qatar.👏 pic.twitter.com/PHMQ6nmrfH — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 17, 2022

Didn't win the world cup, but won our hearts.



Thank you #Morocco! 🇲🇦👏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/FqESCXjJpn — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 17, 2022

Thank you, Morocco! See you in 2026 pic.twitter.com/LukK1FRMmX — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) December 17, 2022

This is the picture of Morocco players thanking Allah after another defeat. This is another way to thank Allah for all the achievements in the tournament and for all the little blessings. Always be humble in defeat 🇲🇦❤️ #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/GhVknWjPrF — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 17, 2022

Morocco beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way to finishing as the best African country at the World Cup in history. pic.twitter.com/8Nkf2R58PF — Thierry Nyann 🇬🇭 (@nyannthierry) December 17, 2022

Congratulations Morocco 🇲🇦 for finishing fourth; highest position achieved by an Afrikan nation in the history of #FIFAWorldCup . 2026 will be even better for Afrika. pic.twitter.com/riFJZC3O2u — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) December 17, 2022