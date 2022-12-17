Walid Regragui’s men made history by becoming the first African side to reach the semi-finals and their passionate players and supporters have lit up this tournament.
Croatia’s triumph against Morocco in the 2022 edition in what was arguably the most entertaining match involving either side at this World Cup.
The Atlas Lions after sealing last four stage ended their tournament in two losses but their achievements in Qatar will forever be remembered for the outpouring of pride throughout the competition.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as fans celebrate the North Africans: