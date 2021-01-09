Twitter has permanently banned U.S President, Donal Trump from using its platform.

According to the company Friday evening, the move is to ensure incitement of violence by Mr Trump through the site is prevented.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the CNN reported from Twitter.

Twitter has on Wednesday warned that should President Trump breach the platform’s rules, the company shall effect the action.

This was after the President had being locked out of his account for 12 hours.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

In the early hours of Friday, a BBC report indicated that “After the Tweets were removed and the subsequent 12-hour period expired, access to @realDonaldTrump was restored,” that was according to a spokesperson for Twitter.

It further stated that: “Any future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

Other social media accounts by Donald Trump, including Facebook and Instagram were also suspended “indefinitely” on Thursday following his actions which were believed to incite people into violence.

On Thursday, Facebook’s chief, Mark Zuckerberg, posted his fears of allowing Mr Trump’s posts on their site.

“His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world.”