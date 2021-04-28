The communication regulator in Kenya has suspended a television station and fined it for airing a pornographic scene during a children’s programme.

Mt Kenya television has been fined 500,000 Kenyan shillings ($4,600:£3,300).

The station will also be off air for four weeks for the offence.

During the same programme, the station aired content that exposed minors to drug abuse and robbery with violence.

Screenshots of the explicit sex scene have been shared online.

The communication authority has also ordered that all staff be retrained and get accredited by the media council.