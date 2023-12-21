Referee Halil Umut Meler says he “won’t forgive” MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca after he was punched at the end of a match on 11 December.

Koca ran on to the field and attacked Meler after his team conceded a 97th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 Super Lig draw with Caykur Rizespor in Turkey.

Meler, who suffered injuries including a minor fracture, left hospital on Wednesday with a swollen eye.

“No, I did not forgive [Koca], I will not forgive,” he told Turkish media.

Speaking about the incident for the first time to Hurriyet, Meler added: “The person who did this punched me, I collapsed and fell to the ground. But the actual kicking while I was on the ground will be something I will never forget for the rest of my life.

“That’s why, in conscience, I will never forgive. I will not forgive in any way, I will never forgive those who did it or those who provoked it. I am saying this specifically, I will not forgive those who provoked it or those who did it.”

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said Koca and two others had been arrested after prosecutors took statements and a judicial control decision had been imposed on three other suspects.

Koca also received a permanent ban from the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), while Ankaragucu were fined two million lira (£54,000) and ordered to play five home games without any fans.

He later issued a statement via Ankaragucu saying he had resigned as club president and apologised for his actions, saying he felt “great embarrassment” for the “grave incident” he caused.

All leagues were suspended by the TFF the aftermath and the top-flight resumed on Tuesday. But one of the three games scheduled was abandoned when Istanbulspor’s president withdrew his team from the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in their game against Trabzonspor.

Meler has been officiating in the Turkish Super Lig since 2015 and officiates international games for Fifa.

“I think this was a milestone,” Meler said.

“No one should provoke [referees]. Everyone does their job.

“It is said that the problem is lack of education. No, there is training in refereeing that is not available in corporate companies. That’s why I think referees should be encouraged. I think they are also tired of some things. We always say, pressure, pressure. Not only me, they also have a family.”